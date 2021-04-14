SSRU Underwriting Appointment

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – SSRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Roxane Modeste as Senior Underwriter in SSRU’s Property division. In her role, Roxane will be responsible for the maintenance and growth of SSRU’s existing Program and core Property businesses.

Roxane has over 20 years of experience in front line underwriting, management, and corporate governance roles. Prior to joining SSRU, Roxane worked for several large insurers including Aviva, Northbridge and Axa, as well as on the broker side at AON.

Roxane holds a FCIP designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada, a CRM designation from the Global Risk Management Institute, and a Mass Communication/English degree from York University.

Commenting on this appointment, SSRU’s President and CEO Stephen Stewart stated: “Having worked alongside Roxane in previous roles, I am pleased to welcome Roxane to the SSRU family. Roxane’s diverse and extensive experience in our industry brings welcome bench strength to the team and will allow us to grow in core areas while continuing to explore new opportunities within the market”

Roxane Modeste commented: “I look forward to continuing my insurance career at SSRU and assisting in the growth and profitability of its Core Property and Programs business.”

