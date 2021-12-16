Starlight Insurance Gala Breaks Record And Raises Over $270,000 In First-Ever Year-Long Campaign In Support of Sick Children

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – For the first time since 1994, the Starlight Insurance Gala launched a first-ever year-long campaign in support of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Through quarterly COVID-19 safe initiatives in 2021, an incredible $274,559 was raised among the insurance industry to help bring smiles to seriously ill children and their families across Canada.

Among these initiatives in this exciting first was a 50|50 Draw, a Calendar Raffle, a Golf Day, and Silent Auction opportunities for the entire insurance community to come together and show their support.

Despite having to re-imagine their typical in-person Gala for the second year in a row, the Starlight Insurance Gala (Campaign!) surpassed their goal of raising $270,000 in honour of the industry’s 27th year supporting Starlight Canada and even broke records as their highest fundraising total since 2017!

Joining them this year in making history were incredible companies and sponsors, such as Aviva Canada, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, HSB Canada, Sutton Special Risk, Travelers Canada and Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company.

“Just as Starlight has become incredibly resourceful throughout COVID-19 to continue to support their families, the committee wanted to be equally resourceful in bringing the industry together to honour our annual commitment to Starlight,” said Margaret Parent, 2021 Committee Co-Chair. “We are grateful that the campaign has been so successful and that Starlight can continue their great work.”

“The last couple of years have been incredibly challenging for so many; especially for those who are already challenged by health complications,” Gillian Van Kempen, 2021 Committee Co-Chair, shared. “Despite all the obstacles, I am truly touched by our sponsors and donors in the insurance community for helping us reach for the stars and raise our highest fundraising total yet for Starlight families.”

Next year, the 28th Starlight Insurance Gala hopes to make its in-person return on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto.

About Starlight Insurance Gala

In 1994, the Toronto Society of Fellows had a vision — to unite the insurance community with compassion and commitment to fulfill the dreams and wishes of seriously ill and hospitalized children. In our first 27 years, we have donated more than $4.9 million to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, fulfilled more than 1,350 wishes, placed 124 Fun Centers in pediatric wards across Ontario, and brought thousands of smiles to the faces of seriously ill and hospitalized children. More information can be found at www.starlightinsurancegala.org.