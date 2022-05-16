Starlight Insurance Gala Breaks Record And Raises Over $352,750 In Support of Seriously Ill Children

TORONTO, ON, MAY 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – Insurance industry hosts record-breaking “Resilience” themed fundraising event in Toronto.

On the evening of Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, the insurance industry broke records as they hosted the 28th Annual Starlight Insurance Gala in support of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Hosted by television personality, Anwar Knight, the event was the first of its kind after 2 years apart due to the pandemic, and raised $352,750 to support Starlight Canada’s in-and-out of hospital programming for seriously ill children and their families.

Guests of the event showed their support of the cause through bidding on nearly 150 Silent Auction items and testing their luck in two raffles with incredible grand prizes, largely donated by the Air Canada Foundation. In the theme of “Resilience”, Butterfly Plushies and floral décor filled the room to emphasis the evening’s motto of After The Rain, Comes The Sun.

Amidst the celebration, 13-year-old Starlight teen, Sarah, took the stage with her sister, Kiarra, to share her difficult journey of battling leukemia now for the sixth time. Inspired by her story, guests stood up to grant Wishes for kids just like her; where another record was broken as 63 Wishes were donated by attendees. In recognition of Sarah’s resilience and due to the generosity of the industry, Brian Bringolf, Starlight Canada’s Chief Executive Officer, then surprised Sarah by granting her Wish live on stage.

“On behalf of our entire committee, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our industry sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers for the incredible support of Starlight Canada and these truly resilient kids,” said Margaret Parent, 2022 Committee Co-Chair. “There aren’t too many events like this that have had such a terrific run of 28 years, and we are beyond grateful!”

“My sincerest thanks to all of our supporters and volunteers whose creativity over the past couple of years made sure that this event persevered through, and beyond, the pandemic,” shared Gillian Van Kempen, 2022 Committee Co-Chair. “There are no words to describe how amazing it was to see the industry together again to give back to such an important cause in our most successful event to date!”

Helping break even more records were twelve President’s Club Sponsors – Aviva, BFL CANADA, CAA Insurance Company, CNA Canada, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Gallagher, HSB Canada, Intact Insurance, Ontario, Intact Specialty Solutions, Larrek Investigations, Navacord and Travelers Canada – which is the highest number in the event’s history.

This summer, the Starlight Insurance Committee is set to continue their year-round efforts on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for a Starlight Insurance Golf Day at the Lebovic Golf Club to raise even more funds for sick children.

About Starlight Insurance Campaign

In 1994, the Toronto Society of Fellows had a vision — to unite the insurance community with compassion and commitment to fulfill the dreams and wishes of seriously ill and hospitalized children. In our first 27 years, we have donated more than $4.9 million to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, fulfilled more than 1,350 wishes, placed 124 Fun Centers in pediatric wards across Ontario, and brought thousands of smiles to the faces of seriously ill and hospitalized children. More information can be found at www.starlightinsurancegala.org.

