Starlight Insurance Gala Launches First-Ever Year-Long Campaign In Support of Seriously Ill Children

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – The 27th Annual Starlight Insurance Gala has gone virtual and invites you to enter their 50|50 Draw before March 31st, 2021. Enter for your chance to win the minimum $3,000 cash prize today on their website.

This 50|50 Draw is the kickoff to an exciting year-long campaign celebration lead by the insurance community in support of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada. Name entries are 3 for $25, 10 for $50, or 27 for $100 in honour of the industry’s 27th year helping to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

COVID-19 has brought even greater challenges to seriously ill children than ever before, and while the usual in-person Starlight Insurance Gala is postponed this year, the determination and resilience to support Starlight Canada is stronger than ever. This now year-long campaign will provide unique initiatives and opportunities for sponsorship, participation, and support quarterly through 2021.

“The Starlight family is an amazing organization, and its children and their supportive families are an inspiration to all of us,” Auction Committee Chair, Wayne Briggs of CNA Canada shared. “To be able to help them during their most difficult times, and especially so during the past year of the pandemic, is an honour. Special thank you to all our donors and sponsors over the years that have greeted our annual calls for support with warm welcomes.”

How To Get Involved:

Enter the 50|50 Draw before March 31st, 2021. One lucky participant will walk away with a cash prize of half the total sales, while the other half will be donated to Starlight Canada to help bring smiles to seriously ill children and their families – from hospital to home.

Starting in April, Calendars Raffle tickets will be sold for $27 each with the first draw to take place on May 1st, 2021. For each day in May, a winner will be drawn for the prize of the day.

Become a sponsor and join incredible companies like President’s Club Sponsors, Aviva Canada, Enterprise Holdings, Sutton Special Risk, Travelers Canada and Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company.

About Starlight Insurance Gala

In 1994, the Toronto Society of Fellows had a vision — to unite the insurance community with compassion and commitment to fulfill the dreams and wishes of seriously ill and hospitalized children. In our first 26 years, we have donated more than $4.7 million to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, fulfilled almost 1,300 wishes, placed 118 Fun Centers in pediatric wards across Ontario, and brought thousands of smiles to the faces of seriously ill and hospitalized children. More information can be found at www.starlightinsurancegala.org.