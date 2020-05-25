STER-OL Infection Control offers AssessMed and Ontario businesses support as the province begins to reopen

MARKHAM, ON, MAY 25, 2020/insPRESS/ – As Ontario wades into the recovery phase, STER-OL Infection Control is providing assistance to businesses and medical facilities as they begin to reopen to the public. They have partnered with AssessMed, a leader in independent medical examination (IME) services, to singularly focus on safety solutions for frontline workers by disinfecting beyond provincial standards.

STER-OL Infection Control (a part of the TOMI Environmental Solutions Network) provides complete decontamination services using a product called SteraMist®, which utilizes Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™). The product is being used worldwide to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the healthcare, commercial (retail, manufacturing, hospitality, etc.), transportation and residential sectors. The solution is 7.8% Hydrogen Peroxide that converts to Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide after passing through an atmospheric cold plasma arc, leaving no odours or residues behind. SteraMist® has also been proven to safely reprocess PPE equipment up to five times allowing for more PPE to be readily available to frontline workers, while conserving the dollars spent.

“We can safely disinfect any surface area, building or vehicle with minimal downtime. AssessMed is going beyond the provincial requirements to ensure safety as they begin to see patients again by adding new preventive measures to their protocols around social distancing, PPE usage and disinfection,” explains Peter Sandica, President and CEO of STER-OL Infection Control. “They are a great example of how we should be thinking when reopening to the public, and these new protocols should not only be taken in healthcare, but in other sectors as well. By protecting staff, business owners are directly contributing to public safety and helping to lead us further down a path of recovery. STER-OL Infection Control aims to enable these leaders and their teams to support Canadians by providing sustainable solutions.”

Aside from working with AssessMed, in efforts to help frontline workers STER-OL Infection Control has also built a mobile PPE Disinfection Unit that safely reprocesses approximately 2,000 N95 masks within one hour. SteraMist® has been proven to safely disinfect N95 masks up to five times for reuse, allowing for more PPE to be available to those in need, while providing relief on dollars spent. In addition to that, STER-OL Infection Control has also built a Vehicle Disinfection Centre where they can decontaminate emergency or passenger vehicles in minutes.

“STER-OL Infection Control has worked hard on developing solutions to assist our communities as this pandemic continues to evolve. SteraMist® is being used in hospitals throughout the United States to reprocess N95 masks, so we designed and built a mobile unit that can disinfect PPE equipment on location. With PPE shortages, frontline workers are lacking the protection they require. We provide a safe way to reuse this equipment,” said Peter Sandica. “In addition to that, vehicles can be a breading ground for viruses and bacteria. We have built a Vehicle Disinfection Centre that can decontaminate any vehicle in minutes, making it safe for vehicles that are being used by a number of drivers.”

SteraMist® was originally developed for first responders by the US Military after the 2001 Amerithrax biological attack. The Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) was designed to neutralize weaponized anthrax on chemical suits, indoor objects, surfaces, and spaces. It is 100 per cent eco-friendly and is approved by the FDA EPA (Lists: N, K, L, M, G). STER-OL Infection Control now uses it for infection control purposes offering a variety of solutions for surface and air decontamination that are fully aligned with regulatory requirements.

