STER-OL Infection Control Specialist Partners with GaiaDigits COVID Screening Tool to Provide Stronger Health and Safety Services to Businesses

MARKHAM, ON, FEB. 24, 2021/insPRESS/ – STER-OL Infection Control Specialist is excited to announce its partnership with GaiaDigits to provide sterilization and decontamination services alongside the company’s latest GaiaScreen 2.0 health screening tool to help Canadian workers and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“STER-OL Infection Control and GaiaScreen are working toward the same end goals – the health and safety of our clients while minimizing their business interruption,” said Peter Sandica, President and CEO of STER-OL infection Control Specialist. “We are both essential for all businesses during these unprecedented times.”

STER-OL Infection Control has long been a provider of disinfection, decontamination, and sterilization services using SteraMist®, the most advanced technology on the market. It’s powerful formula and touch-free application makes it the world’s most effective sterilization system for any environment with minimal to no interruption. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, STER-OL has worked tirelessly with Ontario residents and businesses of all sides to continue to offer robust sterilization services across a variety of sectors.

Recognizing that employee health would be paramount if Canadian businesses were going to safely reopen, in November 2020 GaiaDigits announced the launch of GaiaScreen 2.0, a new COVID employee assessment application completely redesigned from the ground up to help track employee health conditions during the pandemic. The Windsor-based company sees GaiaScreen 2.0 as a frontline tool for employees across the Canadian workforce.

GaiaScreen is a web and mobile browser friendly self-assessment tool for business to use in the time uncertainty of COVID-19. Employees can submit a customizable questionnaire for managers to track the health status of employees and reduce the risk of potential transmission within the workplace. This type of diligence for staff, measuring health and minimize the risk of a potential outbreak, is an essential best practice for minimize risk in the workplace, continuing operational up-time and ensuring business success.

The tool also features vaccination and testing records submissions by uploading information and documentations to an encrypted cloud-based file storage, and a visitor’s portal to allow customers or guests to a workplace to login by scanning a QR code or a store ID to easily track and record guest’s basic information and health status.

“GaiaScreen is being used by many of the leading organizations in the world for employees’ health screening and analytics,” said Mr. Ye, President of GaiaDigits in a news release announcing the new tool. “The GaiaScreen 2.0, with more powerful features, will enable our customers to face the pandemic in a new way and lead to safer types of work.”

GaiaScreen also includes vaccine and testing tracking, allowing organizations to measure employees’ vaccination and COVID-19 testing; employees have access to their own files while managers and administrators have access to all employees in their department to ensure a safe and efficient place to store all records for their documentations of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing.

That’s what makes this new partnership with STER-OL so powerful. Together with the new GaiaScreen 2.0 app, STER-OL is now able to offer decontamination services alongside GaiaDigits’ employee contact tracing tools. This will allow Canadian workers to identify potential symptoms and companies to properly manage scheduling, helping to avoid outbreaks, slowdowns, and service interruptions.

Should an emergency situation arise, STER-OL has the infrastructure to respond to the situation within 1-2 hours of a call in the Greater Toronto Area, quickly neutralizing an outbreak and allowing the client to reopen immediately after the sterilization process.

“If businesses want their facilities to run optimally, without costly interruptions, while working with regulated restrictions – they have to think strategically,” said Sandica. “By having both a vetted Infection Control company and an employee tracing tool in place, businesses can provide a healthier working environment, trace employees with potential symptoms, and properly manage the schedule and continue the workflow.”

About STER-OL Infection Control Specialist

STER-OL Infection Control Specialist provides superior disinfection/decontamination services using the most advanced technology on the market. The touch-free application of SteraMist®, is the world’s most effective disinfection system which allows us to safely sterilize any environment, with minimal to no interruption. No clean-up is required before or after treatments, and no residues or odours are left behind.

First developed by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in response to the 2001 Anthrax Attacks

Further developed for the purpose of neutralization of hard to kill spores

Internationally used in the global fight to eradicate Ebola 2015 and MERS in Seoul South Korea

SteraMist® is proven to kill all known bacteria, spores and inactivate all known viruses on surface by a “six log” or 99.9999% reduction

About GaiaDigits

GaiaDigits is a Cloud based WFM solution company with new operations set up in Windsor, Ontario, Canada in 2019. GaiaDigits has helped many Fortune 500 companies to improve efficiency in significant ways. Gaia WFM suite offers Core HR, Time & Attendance, Business Forecast, Smart Scheduler, Workforce Analytics and Workforce Mobile. To build on Gaia WFM, GaiaDigits also developed GaiaScreen 2.0, a COVID health screening application to protect employees’ safety. Our solution has helped our customers keep safe, eliminate repetitive work, improve efficiency, and enable people to focus on more valuable and innovative things.