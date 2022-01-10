Steven Saarimaki joins Sedgwick as executive general adjuster in Canada

TORONTO, JANUARY 10, 2022 – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that Steven Saarimaki has joined its Canadian operations as an executive general adjuster for the major and complex loss division.

Saarimaki has 28 years of loss adjusting experience, with expertise in marine, industrial and commercial property claims as well as transportation and liability lines.

“With his history overseeing and investigating significant and complex loss cases, Steven brings decades of experience to our team,” said Lee Powell, Sedgwick VP of major and complex loss in Canada. “He is a knowledgeable, trusted expert, and we are excited to welcome him to the Sedgwick family.”

Saarimaki is a licensed independent insurance adjuster in Ontario. He earned the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation and is a Certified Fire & Explosion Investigator (CFEI) with specialized experience in fire damage claims. He remains active with the Insurance Institute of Canada and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Toronto.

“I am excited to begin this next chapter with the stellar team at Sedgwick and to continue serving the major and complex claims needs of the Ontario community,” Saarimaki said.

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

# # #

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.