StoneRidge expands into the Maritimes with the acquisition of Eisenhauer Insurance Inc. and continues to grow in Western Canada with the acquisition of Asset Insurance Brokers.

ANCASTER, ON, FEBRUARY 17, 2023/insPRESS/ – SIB Corp., operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers (“SIB”), a leading independent provider of insurance and consulting services, whose platforms include an insurance brokerage, MGA/MGU, group benefits and retirement and an adjusting firm, expanded its personal and commercial insurance presence to the Maritimes with the acquisition of Eisenhauer Insurance Inc. (“Eisenhauer”) and grew its footprint in Western Canada with the acquisition of 1244859 Alberta Ltd. operating as Asset Insurance Brokers (“Asset”).

Eisenhauer is a full-service insurance brokerage servicing clients throughout the Maritimes since 1980. “Over the last 40 years with hard work, determination, insurance knowledge and great customer service we have turned our small business into one of the largest independent brokerages in Nova Scotia. We are thrilled to be a part of the StoneRidge family – this new beginning for Eisenhauer will provide us with greater markets access to achieve the right solutions for our customers” said Natasha Eisenhauer, Chief Operating Officer of Eisenhauer.

Asset was started in 2008 by Greg Whiteley in Chestermere, Alberta providing insurance solutions to people and businesses across the province primarily servicing the Calgary, Chestermere, and Strathmore communities. With over 50 years of combined experience, Asset endeavors to assist customers with all their insurance needs. Greg Whiteley will continue with SIB as Branch Manager of the Chestermere office and looks ahead to continue to deliver exceptional service to customers.

“At Asset, we’ve differentiated ourselves by striving to provide customers with the highest level of service and a front-line, hands-on approach to their insurance needs. As part of StoneRidge, we can expand on our expertise into many aspects of commercial insurance” said Greg Whiteley, President of Asset.

“We are extremely excited to have Eisenhauer and Asset as part of the SIB family. These transactions demonstrate our continued focus on growing as a national broker. SIB has completed two transactions so far in 2023, with two additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days” said Ted Puccini, SIB’s CEO and President.

About SIB

SIB Corp., operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, is a best-in-class insurance brokerage offering its customers personal and commercial insurance, group benefits and retirement as well as life and disability. With the addition of Eisenhauer and Asset, SIB and its partners now operate 60 locations across Canada. SIB continues to actively seek additional partnership and acquisition opportunities and is committed to growing organically and through investments across Canada.

For more information on SIB’s partnership and investment approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

About CIVC Partners, LP

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.1 billion in 78 platforms, primarily as growth and buyout capital along with founders and executives in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector. CIVC Partners currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

Press Contact

Haseeb Javed

905-648-6767