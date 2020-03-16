Sugar Bush Breakfast in Ottawa cancelled due to COVID-19

Toronto, ON, March 16, 2020/InsPress/ – Early this morning, the Executive committee of the WICC Ontario Board met to review communication and event management regarding appropriate and cautionary actions due to COVID-19.

It is with regret that we will be cancelling the Sugar Bush Breakfast event planned for April 9th, in Ottawa, Ontario – expecting to reschedule for a Fall event.

Our insurance community is showing critical leadership around a multitude of issues COVID-19 is presenting. Their health and safety is of paramount importance to us and it is with an abundance of caution that we make these decisions to change the WICC event schedule, which is critical to the fund-raising and grant commitments we have made to life-saving cancer research.

Thank you for your patience during these trying times.

WICC Ontario Board of Directors