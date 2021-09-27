Supporting Boyle Street Community Services with 2nd Drive-Thru Donation Drive

EDMONTON, AB, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021/insPRESS/ – The COVID-19 pandemic has made supporting our local communities and their needs more important than ever. On Side Restoration is teaming up once again with other co-host companies for the 2nd annual Boyle Street Community Services ‘drive-thru’ or this year known as our ‘race thru’ donation drive on Saturday, October 2nd from 10 am to 3 pm.

The On Side Edmonton parking lot will be transformed into a mock race track complete with pit crew staff assistants, checkered flags and a winner’s circle photo booth. Drive by to donate some much needed items, and enjoy great food, pose with classic cars and enter to win prizes and giveaways.

Ian Mathieson, Director of Operations, Boyle Street Community Services stated “We are so grateful to be able to partner with On Side and other organizations for a second time for such an important initiative. This drive-thru donation event has helped us immensely in supporting our Edmonton community, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event kept us fully stocked on toiletry products for almost an entire year. Although the pandemic has brought many different challenges, we are proud to have partners like On Side to help alleviate these pressures in any way that we can. We are looking forward to a great day with our community and making this year’s event an even greater success.”

This year, Boyle Street Community Services is looking to receive warm winter items and travel size toiletry products to meet the urgent needs of their adult community members. Cold season items include winter jackets, sweatpants, mittens, toques, gloves, socks, sleeping bags and blankets. Small hygiene products include shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, liquid body wash and deodorant. Please ensure all hygiene supplies (including mouthwash or hand sanitizer) are alcohol-free. Also note that red clothing items are not accepted.

This event would not be possible without the support and contributions by our generous industry partners and companies: Glow Edmonton, Origin And Cause, Chinook Scaffold Systems Ltd., Blue Goose International, Envirospec Solutions Inc., Hazmasters, Skyline QS Consultants Ltd., CEP Forensic, Popowich Meat Company, Page The Cleaner and Salco Demolition Group.

ABOUT BOYLE STREET COMMUNITY SERVICES

Boyle Street Community Services has been working in the inner city of Edmonton since 1971 to serve, support, and empower people to take control of their lives and escape the cycle of poverty and homelessness. In 1976, the organization became a registered charity under the name Boyle Street Service Society. The organization offers over 40 programs and services in 9 locations to 650 deserving families. More information can be found at www.boylestreet.org

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For over 40 years our company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, our 24-hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate our extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

