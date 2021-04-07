Synex Performance d’affaires acquires majority share of Sharp Insurance

CALGARY, AB, APR. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Synex is proud to announce its majority acquisition of Alberta-based insurance brokerage, Sharp Insurance as of April 1, 2021. Since its inception in 2009, Sharp Insurance witnessed rapid growth through the use of digital technology and niche business development partnerships. As one of the most forward-thinking brokerages in Canada, Sharp Insurance continues to garner accolades and industry awards.

Rogers Insurance remains a significant stakeholder of Sharp Insurance, and together with Synex, will continue to focus on technology and growth.

“I am extremely passionate about the broker channel, which is why I have decided to sell Sharp Insurance to Synex, an independent brokerage with a record of unprecedented growth, as well as a member of the CBN.” States Sherif Gemayel, President and CEO of Trufla Technology. “It’s important that we work together to elevate the broker channel, and the best way I can do that is by stepping back from the insurance side of things and focusing exclusively on digitizing the broker channel.”

“Sharp is a game-changing transaction for Synex as it is the second instance of the CBN perpetuating one of its members. It’s also a clear statement of our dedication to create the next generation digital platform for independent brokers.” States Yan Charbonneau, President and CEO of Synex.

“We at Rogers Insurance and the CBN are very much looking forward to working with Yan and Synex to continue to grow Sharp Insurance and strengthen the CBN through strategic partnerships.” Says Bruce Rabik, COO Rogers Insurance.

Sharp is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service by providing an omni-channel experience that is key in today’s digital climate. Sharp will also continue to leverage cutting-edge technology and world-class experiences to clients, and to bring internal operational efficiencies to accelerate growth.

About Synex

Synex owns and manages a group of partner firms active in the financial services and property and casualty insurance sectors across Canada. Its business objective is to create value for its clients, employees, and shareholders through the strategic acquisition of mutually beneficial and complementary companies.



About Sharp Insurance

Since its inception in 2009, Sharp Insurance has grown from a two-person business into an award-winning brokerage employing more than 100 highly-trained industry experts. Today, Sharp is one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in Alberta.