Take Control of Your Receivables with FIRST Canada

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 11, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, welcomes brokers to explore how they can proactively implement automated solutions to make managing outdated receivables a thing of the past.

Automate Your Payments

Now more than ever, managing receivables is a critical element to business success. Brokers can provide their clients with the convenience and ease of anytime, anywhere payments by integrating payment options into their portal, website, or app with FIRST Pay™ from FIRST Canada. Offering our comprehensive payment options directly from a BMS, Policy Works®, Applied Epic®, or Vertafore SIG increases efficiency with a streamlined workflow.

Enhance Your Client Experience

Clients’ expectations have changed. With FIRST Canada, brokers can say yes to when, where, and how clients choose to pay with a flexible and digital payment offering. Personalized Payment Options Forms including bespoke payment method with instructions, broker logo, and branding, significantly improves the client experience.

Grow Your Market Share

Brokers can deepen their clients’ trust by ensuring their brand remains front and centre with their clients. One streamlined process for all payment methods can improve productivity, close business faster, and improve retention.

“Brokers who have automated their workflows have seen on average, a 69% increase in efficiency,” stated David Caringi, Chief Sales Officer, FIRST Canada. “Having a straightforward payment process and receivables management solution allows brokers to reduce their exposure, while enhancing their client payment experience.”

Brokers are invited to contact their FIRST Canada dedicated relationship manager to learn how they can take control of their receivables in 2022.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada's dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America.

