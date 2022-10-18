The Big Mingle 2022 – Special Thanks to Guests and Sponsors

October 18, 2022 by 30 Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, October 18, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering once again hosted one of the most anticipated insurance industry events of the year, The Big Mingle. The invite-only event celebrated its 15th year and was held on Monday, October 3 at Chefs Hall in downtown Toronto.
After nearly three years, it was a pleasure to host nearly 400 senior insurance, adjusting and legal industry colleagues from across Canada, many of whom were in Toronto to attend the OIAA’s 2022 “Come Back to Town” Claims Conference.
In appreciation for their continued support, our guests enjoyed an evening of great cocktails, food, engaging industry conversation and plenty of mingling.
On behalf of 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2022 sponsors for partnering with us to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for our valued clients and colleagues.
Ambassador Sponsor
Associate Sponsors
First General Property Restoration Specialists
Supporter Sponsors
Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions
King International Advisory Group
Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics and Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health and Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking
For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.