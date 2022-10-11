The Big Mingle 2022 – Special Thanks to Guests and Sponsors

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 11, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering once again hosted one of the most anticipated insurance industry events of the year, The Big Mingle. The invite-only event celebrated its 15th year and was held on Monday, October 3 at Chefs Hall in downtown Toronto.

After nearly three years, it was a pleasure to host 400 senior insurance, adjusting and legal industry colleagues from across Canada, many of whom were in Toronto to attend the OIAA’s 2022 “Come Back to Town” Claims Conference.

In appreciation for their continued support, our guests enjoyed an evening of great cocktails, food, engaging industry conversation and plenty of mingling.

On behalf of 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2022 sponsors for partnering with us to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for our valued clients and colleagues.

Related Links:

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.