The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association Launches a NEW Claims Specialty Portal on their website. The P&C Industry spoke, and we listened!

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – Over the last few years, the P&C Insurance Industry has been saying Claim Specialists are the future of the Independent Adjusting profession.

Further confirmation came during the 2021 CIAA Canadian Claims Summit where the interactive polling results provided valuable insight on the future of claims and the shifting role of the Independent Adjuster from the Insurers’ perspective. The overwhelming majority showed a strong interest in member services in the area of specialties.

“With the Industry’s increasing attention on identifying claim specialists, CIAA has taken the lead by providing a valuable resource to easily source members by claim specialty, further differentiating our members’ expertise and the value they bring in ensuring quality, professional claim service,” said Patricia Battle, Executive Director. “The new portal enhances the CIAA website by providing our members’ clients with an additional search engine to easily source CIAA member specialists by specific claim types.”

“For over 65 years the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association has played an important role in ensuring the highest level of professionalism in the adjusting profession in Canada” says Jeff Edge, CIAA Immediate Past President. “We work closely with insurers, regulators, other industry associations and our member firms to ensure claims adjusting remains a vital part of the trust the insuring public has in the claims process. Our members are Canadians eager to help fellow Canadians recover from their losses.”

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

