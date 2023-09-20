The future is bright with FIRST Canada at the 2023 Atlantic Insurance Brokers Convention

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – With payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the future is bright. Expand your offering with flexible payment options, improve your client experience, and grow your market share.

Connect with the FIRST Canada team at the Atlantic Insurance Brokers Convention taking place October 11-12 at the PEI Convention Centre as they showcase their innovative payment solutions. Offer anytime, anywhere payments and retain more clients while improving your operational efficiency and close business faster.

Scalable Growth

Brokers looking to fuel scalable growth turn to FIRST Canada’s payment integration, FIRST Pay™ to automate manual processes

and boost productivity.

FIRST Pay™, is a suite of APIs which allows you to easily offer convenient and automated payment solutions via your website, portal, or BMS. FIRST Pay™ processes tens of millions in digital payments today. Put the power of FIRST Pay™ to work for your brokerage.

Enter to Win:

While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of the sales team and enter your name into the draw for a Bose Revolve+ II Bluetooth ® speaker.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of payment solutions.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $54 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944