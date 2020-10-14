The Future of Insurance Canada: An unprecedented online briefing from the industry’s CEOs

LONDON, UK, OCT. 14, 2020/insPRESS/ – On the 3rd and 4th November, The Future of Insurance Canada (Online) by Reuters Events will provide the most senior strategic briefing and conference ever see in the industry. It will unite top decision makers from across the insurance ecosystem through a 2-day, C-level-led series of panels and discussions focussed on the huge wave of innovation we’re currently seeing in the market.

With so many opportunities for growth within the insurance landscape, now is the time for decision makers across all insurance lines to collaborate and realign strategies for innovative tech, customer engagement, product development and more.

Visit the website to register your attendance today

Canada is certainly at a critical juncture right now; 2020 throwing up huge challenges but also opportunity to fast-track innovation and create digitally empowered customer-centric products and services. Those joining the online summit will profit from engaging in panel debates and presentations led by the following thought-leaders:

Rob Wesseling, Chief Executive Officer, The Co-Operators

Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer, Aviva Canada

Saad Mered, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Canada

Rowan Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, Economical Insurance

Irene Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer & President, Peel Mutual Insurance Company

Louis Gagnon, President, Canadian Operations, Intact Financial Corporation

Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada

And many more…

Reuters Events recognises not only the overarching challenges facing the industry, but also the individual obstacles within each sector. With an agenda that takes a focussed look at issues within each insurance line, as well as a birds-eye, collaborative view of the insurance landscape in its entirety, The Future of Insurance is truly an unmissable event for all carriers.

The Future of Insurance Canada 2020 will invite the entire Canadian insurance community to tune in in November. The online material and interactive sessions will provide insurance executives a unique opportunity to align strategies on product development, innovative tech and customer engagement so that the new age of insurance can be realized.

For more information, please visit the website or get in touch with a member of the Reuters Events team.

