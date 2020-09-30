The Impact of COVID-19 in a Legal Expense Insurance Context

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 30, 2020/insPRESS/ – DAS Legal Protection Inc. (“DAS”) announced the release of a timely and insightful case study titled A Winding Path to a New Normal: The Impact of COVID-19 in a DAS Legal Expense Insurance Context.

This case study summarizes how DAS helps clients navigate the unprecedented legal uncertainties caused by the pandemic from its early days to today. Insightful data from DAS’s Legal Helpline and Claims Teams, plus customer stories demonstrate how client COVID-19 related legal risks, have been well managed. Also included are a couple of predictions as to the near term impact the pandemic will likely have from a Legal Expense Insurance context.

About DAS Legal Protection Inc.

DAS Legal Protection Inc. (DAS) is the Canadian market leader and Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with brokers and corporate partners, we create access to justice solutions so that Canadian individuals, families, and business owners can protect themselves from legal expenses, be empowered to pursue or defend their legal rights, and have unlimited access to a Legal Helpline. DAS Legal Expense Insurance policies are underwritten by Temple Insurance Company, and both companies are members of Munich Re (Group). To learn more, please visit das.ca.