The Restoration Network adds a strong member in Alberta with the addition of Eclipse Restoration Ltd. as their newest locations in Edmonton and Whitecourt.

EDMONTON, AB, JULY 26, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Restoration Network is thrilled to welcome our new member Eclipse Restoration Ltd. With full-service offices located in Edmonton and Whitecourt, Alberta, Eclipse Restoration Ltd. joins our team with extensive background, expertise and experience in restoration.

“We welcome owners Matt McDonald and Shayne Bakke to The Restoration Network adding two locations in Alberta. These two gentlemen come with a solid track record in providing exceptional customer experience and bring combined experience in the restoration industry. Our entire team is ecstatic to be working with the Eclipse team.” Geoff Stewart, The Restoration Network

“We’re very excited to be joining The Restoration Network. We look forward to branching our business by aligning with a great group of likeminded restoration business owners. The Restoration Network allows us all to expand the reach of our operations while maintaining our individual business models that our clients have come to know and expect over the years.” Shayne Bakke, Owner & Managing Partner

“We are very excited for this new opportunity,” says Matt McDonald, owner and managing partner Eclipse Restoration Ltd. “Our name hasn’t changed, we have just added to our continued growth with the same great people, offering the same great services. Joining The Restoration Network will allow us to continue to do what we do best, with support from within our network helping our clients get their lives and businesses back to normal.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Eclipse to The Restoration Network,” says Konrad Berg. “We are looking forward to growing with Eclipse Restoration Ltd. who are a well-respected company in Edmonton and Whitecourt, that have established strong roots and a proven track record in Alberta.”

ABOUT Eclipse Restoration Ltd. Member of The Restoration Network

Located: 11907 154 St, Edmonton, AB T5V 1N5

www.eclipse247.ca

Phone: (780) 250-HELP (4357)

Email: info@eclipse247.ca

Matt McDonald – matt@eclipse247.ca

Shayne Bakke – shayne@eclipse247.ca

ABOUT THE RESTORATION NETWORK CANADA

THE RESTORATION NETWORK Canada is a network of qualified full-service disaster restoration contractors that specialize in putting people’s lives back together after property damage occurs. The Network is currently expanding across the country and further information can be accessed with the details below:

Further information about The Restoration Network Canada can be found at www.therestorationnetwork.ca or contact us at:

The Restoration Network Canada

Phone: 587-747-7711

Email: info@trncalgary.ca

Direct: Geoff Stewart – geoffstewart@therestorationnetwork.ca