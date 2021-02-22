The Restoration Network adds a strong presence on Vancouver Island with the addition of The Restoration Network Central Island as their newest location

CALGARY, AB, FEB. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – Geoff Stewart & Konrad Berg, of The Restoration Network Canada are very proud to announce The Restoration Network Central Island Inc. has joined The Restoration Network (TRN) family.

Carla Smith & Karren Kossey are the founders and owners of The Restoration Network Central Island Inc., a leading provider of full-service property restoration on Vancouver Island with the head office located in Nanaimo, BC. Alongside their staff of professionals, they have earned a reputation as a service-oriented organization based on operational excellence and quality workmanship in which customers can rely.

“We welcome Carla, Karren and the team at The Restoration Network Central Island to our membership,” says Konrad Berg from head office at The Restoration Network Canada. “We are very excited about the addition of a Vancouver Island branch. “Their expertise and knowledge of the area will be a remarkable asset.”

“Joining The Restoration Network is a natural, progressive step and a mutually beneficial relationship as we begin to build our Network in BC and across the country.

Karren Kossey, Managing Partner The Restoration Network Central Island Inc.

“As an independent restoration contractor in today’s environment it is important that we position ourselves with others of similar goals and values. A collaboration will enable us to compete in this market while maintaining our individual identity and integrity. Being a member of The Restoration Network and continuing entrepreneurial spirit of its members will move us forward in this ever-changing disaster restoration industry. We are excited to fully brand and be a member of this association and continue our commitment serving Vancouver Island. ”

Carla Smith, Managing Partner, The Restoration Network Central Island Inc.

“Seeing the brand expand and being added in the Vancouver Island market is truly a check mark on the bucket list. From the onset we couldn’t ask for a better group to join our network and we are ecstatic to build an elite network across the country.”

Geoff Stewart, The Restoration Network Canada Member Service

ABOUT THE RESTORATION NETWORK CENTRAL ISLAND INC.

The Restoration Network Central Island

Located: 1 Irwin Street, Nanaimo, BC, V9R 4W9

www.trnci.ca

Phone: 1(877) 877-8586

Email: info@trnci.ca & claims@trnci.ca

Kareen Kossey – kkossey@trnci.ca

Carla Smith – csmith@trnci.ca

ABOUT THE RESTORATION NETWORK CANADA

THE RESTORATION NETWORK Canada is a network of qualified full-service disaster restoration contractors that specialize in putting peoples lives back together after property damage occurs. The Network is currently expanding across the country and further information can be accessed with the details below:

Further information about The Restoration Network Canada can be found at www.therestorationnetwork.ca or contact us at:

The Restoration Network Canada

Phone: 587-747-7711

Email: info@trncalgary.ca

Direct: Geoff Stewart – geoffstewart@therestorationnetwork.ca