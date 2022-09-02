The second annual Jim Abernethy Challenge is here

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – In its second year, the Jim Abernethy Challenge is a four-week physical and fundraising challenge bringing together the insurance and professional services sectors. Teams of 15 members compete in one of three categories, Cycle, Run & Walk or Hours of Movement from September 8 – October 5.

The winning teams and individuals will be recognized and celebrated across the country for their incredible contribution towards research, and critical programs and services that support Canadians at every step of their blood cancer experience. To learn more about the challenge or to register, visit https://secure.llscanada.org/site/PageServer?pagename=LTN_2022_JAC

The funds raised through the Jim Abernethy Challenge will be directed towards:

New research approaches and therapies that are saving more lives.

Timely and critical information and support for those newly diagnosed people in treatment, and those navigating life after a blood cancer.

Public education for healthcare professionals who are involved in the care of those affected by a blood cancer.

About Jim Abernethy

Jim Abernethy was well known in the insurance industry, an outstanding leader, colleague and friend who we lost after his battle with lymphoma. Jim was an avid cyclist, loved physical activity, and had a competitive spirit and this is why the challenge was started in 2021.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides information and support services free of charge to people affected by a blood cancer and their families. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of Canadians affected by blood cancers. For personalized disease, treatment or support information, contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit bloodcancers.ca

For more information, contact:

Tania Wybenga

Regional Director, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

Tania.Wybenga@lls.org 647-500-6864

601-2 Lansing Sq. Toronto, ON M2J 4P8