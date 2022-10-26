The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Achieves Level 3 Certification and Completes CSIO’s Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – CSIO congratulates The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) for achieving Level 3 Certification and meeting the requirements of the Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program. By completing the Program, Wawanesa earns recognition for their commitment to implementing the CL Data Standards according to industry best practices to create greater value for their broker partners and customers.

Wawanesa achieved Level 3 Certification by collaborating with Applied Systems Canada to implement the CL minimum data set and successfully demonstrate real-time quoting functionality. This simplified quoting process facilitates better connectivity between insurers and brokers by allowing the latter to obtain quotes in their broker management systems (BMS) in seconds instead of days.

“Wawanesa is committed to being the easiest insurer to do business with, which is why we prioritized the completion of the Commercial Lines Certification Program to ensure we are fully supporting our broker partners as they serve our mutual customers,” said Mike Wachal, Director, Digital Services, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “Both brokers and customers want fast, accurate service, especially when it comes to getting quotes, and Commercial Lines Data Standards make that high level of service possible.”

Wawanesa has now met the requirements for all three levels of the CL Certification Program: Foundation Verified and Certified. Applied Systems Canada achieved Level 3 Certification earlier this month. A full list of certified members and more information about the Certification Program is available on the CSIO website.

Brokers can find out how much time the CL Data Standards and Certification Program can save them, by checking out CSIO’s Commercial Lines Real-Time Quote Savings Calculator.

