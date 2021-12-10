The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Becomes the First Insurer to Attain CSIO Billing eDocs Certification

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 10, 2021/insPRESS/ – CSIO congratulates The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company on being the first insurer to earn CSIO’s Billing eDocs Certification. By becoming certified, Wawanesa demonstrates their implementation of Billing eDocs meets CSIO Standards. Certification enables the seamless exchange of Billing eDocs between Wawanesa’s systems and their broker partners’ Broker Management Systems (BMS).

Billing eDocs allow insurers to share customer billing information, unrelated to a policy change, with brokers as electronic documents via CSIOnet, a secure platform where brokers and insurers send and receive information digitally. The Billing eDocs notification solution creates more efficient workflows between insurers, brokers, and customers by reducing the need for paper documents, thereby enhancing the customer experience.

“As an INNOTECH Advisory Committee member, I’m proud of the way this industry-leading certification will make things simpler and more efficient for our customers and broker partners,” said Paul Memka, Director, Digital Delivery at The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “We have seen first-hand how CSIO eDocs Certification, in both personal lines and commercial lines, has streamlined our operations. That past success inspired us to move quickly and create more value for broker partners and customers by adding Billing eDocs to our repertoire.”

Billing eDocs further expands the CSIO Certification program, which has significantly grown in the last several years—brokers and insurers sent over 46 million eDocs to customers in 2020 alone. Certification confirms an insurer or vendor’s compliance with industry standards when administering eDocs, in addition to reducing costs and risks when implementing the eDocs solution.

“I congratulate Wawanesa on the distinction of being the first insurer to offer its broker partners a CSIO Certified eDocs billing notification solution,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “CSIO has an established process in place to support any of our members who wish to digitize the billing experience for their brokers and customers. We’re committed to supporting the certification journey every step of the way.”

CSIO also offers eDocs for Claims, in addition to Billing. Learn more by watching this video. To find out your brokerage’s potential cost savings of implementing these solutions in just a few minutes, use CSIO’s Billing and Claims eDocs Savings Calculator.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance eDelivery, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates CSIOnet, a secure, industry-owned platform for the efficient exchange of policy information for the broker channel. CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with $4.2 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.3 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

