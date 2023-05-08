The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Becomes the First Insurer to Attain CSIO Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 2

TORONTO, ON, MAY 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – CSIO congratulates The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) on being the first insurer, and CSIO member, to earn CSIO’s Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 2. By becoming certified, Wawanesa demonstrated their implementation of Claims eDocs meets CSIO Standards and increased the amount of claims-related information its broker partners can readily access in their broker management systems (BMS) – an important step for a Canadian owned and operated mutual that is 100% broker distributed.

Claims eDocs notifications are eco-friendly, digital documents that are automatically sent from insurers’ systems to a BMS when new information pertaining to insureds’ claims becomes available. Last year, Wawanesa achieved CSIO’s Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 1, enabling their broker partners to receive eDocs notifications for claim opening, claim re-opening, and claim closing. Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 2 builds on that success, allowing Wawanesa to provide eDocs notifications for:

Adjuster assigned

Adjuster re-assigned

Fault determination

Payment status to insured (date, issued, location, type)

Rental update

Total loss indicator

Thanks to Claims eDocs notifications, Wawanesa’s broker partners will have the information they need to streamline their claims process and provide faster, more effective service to their members.

“We’re proud to lead the way with our broker partners and invest in new tools that provide a better experience for our members,” said Cam Muckosky, Vice President of Digital Delivery, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “Claims eDocs notifications have emerged as an important way we provide great service, and we are confident that earning CSIO’s Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 2 will further benefit our broker partners and our members.”

“By sending claims information as an eDoc directly to the BMS, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, is providing brokers with a more streamlined operational process,” said Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “The organization deserves praise for consistently leveraging technology to improve the customer experience.”

CSIO’s broker members can learn more about CSIO Claims eDocs notifications, and insurer and vendor members can access resources to program Claims eDocs notifications into their systems by visiting CSIO’s website. Brokers can also find out how much time and money Claims eDocs notifications can save their brokerage using CSIO’s Billing and Claims eDocs Savings Calculator.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). For more information, visit csio.com.

