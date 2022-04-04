The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Becomes the First Insurer to Attain CSIO Claims eDocs Certification

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2022/insPRESS – CSIO congratulates The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) on being the first insurer to earn CSIO’s Claims eDocs Certification – Phase 1 (opening, re-opening, and closing claims notifications). By becoming certified, Wawanesa demonstrates their implementation of Claims eDocs meets CSIO Standards. Certification enables the seamless exchange of Claims eDocs between Wawanesa’s systems and their broker partners’ Broker Management Systems (BMS).

Claims eDocs allow brokers to access valuable information related to a client’s claim directly from their BMS, reducing the back-and-forth between brokers and insurers, thereby streamlining the claims process. This directly results in more time for brokers to service their clients, in addition to shorter wait times for insureds to get their questions answered, as more information is readily available to brokers. Phase 1 of the Claims eDocs Certification includes opening notice, which means brokers are notified about the type of claim their client reported when it is entered into an insurer’s system. Brokers are then immediately able to tailor their claim workflow to the client’s specific needs, greatly enhancing the customer experience.

“Wawanesa is committed to supporting brokers by investing in solutions that reduce friction throughout the entire lifecycle of a policy,” said Mike Wachal, Director, Digital Services, at Wawanesa, and INNOTECH Advisory Committee member. “That’s why earning this CSIO certification is so important. Paperless workflows and digital efficiencies make a big difference, so we moved quickly for the benefit of our broker partners and customers.”

Phase 1 Certification covers use cases pertaining to the opening and closing of claims that were established by CSIO’s Innovation and Emerging Technology (INNOTECH) Claims Working Group, comprised of industry representatives including brokers, insurers and software vendors. Phase 2 Claims eDocs Certification, which Wawanesa is scheduled to complete by the end of 2022, includes use cases that provide information on how the claim is being handled, such as adjuster assignment.

“Customers experiencing a claim rely on their insurers and brokers to help them navigate through the claims process, that is why it was important for the industry to come together to create a digital solution that makes the claims process easier for everyone involved,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “I congratulate Wawanesa on being the first insurer to earn CSIO Certification for Claims eDocs. As more vendors and insurers program Claims eDocs, digital operations across the industry will continuously improve.”

Watch this short video for a closer look at the benefits of Claims (and Billing) eDocs for customers, insurers and brokers. Insurers and vendors can email Certification@csio.com to learn more about Claims eDocs Certification.

-30-

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). For more information, visit csio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Debbie Vassos, BBA | Manager, Marketing & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x 2300 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 2300

dvassos@csio.com | www.csio.com

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with $4.2 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.3 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Brad Hartle

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

1-844-946-6282

media@wawanesa.com