Tickets now on sale for AMPLIFY BROKER TECHFEST CONFERENCE: THE RISE OF AI

CALGARY, AB, MAY 17, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla, a leading force in insurtech innovation, announced its inaugural Amplify Broker TechFest, slated for September 25-26 at the iconic Studio Bell National Music Centre in Calgary. The two-day conference promises a deep dive into the very best of AI technology, data, and automation, celebrating the future of the broker channel.

Unlike your typical insurtech conference, the Amplify Broker TechFest is a festival of thought leadership and technology. The event will host an impressive mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions, fireside chats, and bootcamps, plus numerous networking events.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the perception of a typical insurtech conference,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla. “We want to create an environment that encourages exploration, innovation, and collaboration. This event is not just about introducing the latest technology, it’s about elevating the entire broker channel and empowering them to lead the way in insurtech.”

The TechFest’s speaker lineup features industry heavyweights, including Aarti Gupta of Amazon Web Services, Margo Giles, founder and CEO of IRYS, Jeff Adamson, co-founder of Neo Financial, and Ema Roloff, Founder of Leading Change.

“These thought leaders represent the forward-thinking vision of Amplify Broker Techfest. Their insights will provide attendees with a glimpse into the future of the insurtech industry and how they can adapt and thrive in this ever-changing landscape,” Gemayel added.

Tickets for Amplify Broker TechFest are now on sale, offering attendees access to a breadth of information and opportunities unparalleled in the insurtech industry.

For more information about Amplify Broker TechFest or to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.trufla.com/amplify

About Trufla

Originating in the insurance sector, Trufla has expertly integrated real-world insurance knowledge with advanced AI technologies to design tools that revolutionize the distribution process. With a global client base exceeding 200, Trufla is committed to leveraging AI to empower distributors to thrive and expand in an increasingly digital world.

Trufla’s innovative product suite includes an AI-driven customer self-service platform, comprehensive sales and customer management solutions, digital marketing strategies, and AI-fueled data insights. Boasting a diverse team of over 100 specialists in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla has rapidly emerged as a premier AI-centric insurtech provider in Canada, earning the title of 2022’s Best InsurTech Provider by Insurance Business Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.trufla.com/.

For more information contact:

Tanya Coburn, VP Marketing and Communications

Trufla

Tanya.c@trufla.com