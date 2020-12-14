‘Tis the season to be safe’: BOXX Insurance launches Cyberboxx Home Edition

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 14, 2020/insPRESS/ – BOXX Insurance announced the launch of its latest cyber product, Cyberboxx Home Edition, designed for consumers and families to help protect against personal cyber threats.

Cyberboxx Home Edition is an all-inclusive insurance solution that integrates specialist cyber insurance, incident response and preventive services. Cyberboxx Home membership includes Equifax Consumer Service’s premium credit monitoring service. The Insurance element is underwritten by HSB Canada, part of Munich Re. In the event of a claim, Cyberboxx members have 24/7 access to BOXX’s specialist breach response team known as the ‘HackbustersTM to provide immediate assistance.

BOXX has quickly established a proven track record of helping small to medium sized businesses stay ahead of cyber threats and is now bringing its know-how to protect consumers.

“When it comes to protecting your family and home, digital threats are collectively the biggest uninsured gap for most households in Canada.” said Till Heydel, VP Strategy & Development for HSB Canada. “HSB Canada has the cyber risk underwriting expertise to support BOXX’s mission.”

The number of digital attacks targeting consumers has surged in 2020. The Pandemic has accelerated the popularity of online shopping which leads to greater exposure to digital threats. According to a recent survey* by Equifax Canada, 65 per cent of shoppers in their most recent survey said they were likely to shop online this holiday season.

‘We share BOXX’s goal to make the digital world a safer place for families and individuals’, Joel Heft, Senior Vice President at Equifax said. “Cyberboxx Home Edition assists families’ with their digital wellness as well as providing experts and coverage to help them respond and recover from a digital attack or incident”

Cyberboxx Home Edition includes coverage for attacks to computers and connected home devices, as well as online fraud, cyber extortion, privacy breaches and cyberbullying. “Families know more now about the threats they face online and are rightly concerned about the digital safety of their families, their privacy and financial security,” said Vishal Kundi, CEO of BOXX Insurance, “and we are here to close that worry gap for individuals and families.”

The product will be available in early 2021 through insurance brokers that specialise in personal insurance and employee benefits.

BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. is a new type of insurance company for a new type of risk. We work closely with the most respected insurance and technology partners to provide solutions that help small businesses and families manage their total cyber risk exposure. Our flagship product, Cyberboxx™, is the first fully-integrated cybersecurity and insurance solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses and families.

HSB Canada

HSB Canada, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB Canada’s insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior).

EQUIFAX

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide.

