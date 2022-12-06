‘Tis The Season To Protect Holiday Events!

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 6, 2022/insPRESS/ – It is the season to party, but not to forget the importance of rightly insuring the festivities!

Jennifer Scott, Senior Field Underwriter at CHES Special Risk, sheds light on why Event Organizers should consider having Liability Insurance to protect themselves as well as the events they plan to host from potential risks.

“Thousands of events are hosted across Canada around this time, and when it comes to hosting public events, things can and frequently do go wrong. Regardless of how well-organized and structured the event is, Insurance against risks of injury, liability, or property damage is an absolute necessity. We encourage our Brokers to have conversations with clients about Event Liability coverage to ensure a smooth and successful event.”, says Scott.

“This holiday season, CHES Special Risk is your partner to find solutions. Whether for a single event or for a series of events planned for the new year, Brokers and their clients can rely on us to find the most comprehensive solutions.” Scott added.

CHES Special Risk is open for business during the holidays, please reach out to the expert Underwriters for a committed response.

Highlights of the coverage:

The MGA’s coverage includes third-party bodily injury and property damage that may result from the event. Product offerings include, but are not limited to, financial losses and bodily injury such as food-borne illness.

To learn more about the Special Event Liability product offering, contact the underwriting team at CHES Special Risk.

