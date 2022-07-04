Toa Re America Announces Key Leadership Appointment

MORRISTOWN, NJ, JULY 4, 2022/insPRESS/ – Today Toa Re America (TRA) announced the appointment of Jing Gong as Senior Vice President, Chief Agent of Canada.

Jing will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the Canadian business, and building upon Toa Re’s success. He will seek opportunities to profitably grow the business. He will manage the relationship with OSFI and ensure that Toa Re remains in good standing, is satisfying all regulatory reporting requirements and will ensure that all appropriate controls are in place. He will also provide financial and operational leadership for the Canadian business and lead an experienced Canadian team. He will be a member of the Toa Re America Executive Team and contribute to the strategic direction of the Company.

Chief Executive Officer Dick Sanford commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jing to Toa Re America as the head of our Canadian Branch and Chief Agent. Jing brings a wealth of diverse experience with him and we look forward to his applying all of his considerable talents to Toa Re’s business in the Canadian Market. Canada is an important market for TRA and Jing’s appointment only serves to reaffirm our strong commitment to our Canadian clients and brokers alike.”

Jing said:” I am excited to join an increasingly dynamic organization to continue providing excellent services to our clients and brokers in Canada.”

Jing joins TRA from PartnerRe where he held the position of VP, Treaty Underwriting. Prior to PartnerRe, he was a senior Market Underwriter at Swiss Re. He is a Fellow of Casualty Actuarial Society and earned his MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

Jing can be reached at jgong@toare.com, direct line – (416)366-5872 or cell – (416)732-3533.

Contact

Richard N. Sanford

Chief Executive Officer, The Toa Reinsurance Company of America

+1 973 898 9432

dsanford@toare.com