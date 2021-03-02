Toronto Specialty MGA Rebrands as TruStar

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – It has been announced today that Merlin Underwriting, a Toronto-based Managing General Agent (MGA), has rebranded as TruStar, effective immediately.

TruStar is an independently owned MGA that deploys some of the world’s strongest insurance capital. It offers a portfolio of specialty insurance solutions that span across the commercial, professional, and financial line segments.

Led by CEO Daniel Moses, TruStar is focused on evolving the traditional MGA model to meet the industry’s emerging demands. “The past year has exposed several blind spots in the industry. As the market hardens and risks become more challenging to solve, brokers and insurers are looking for technical experts and partners they can trust,” says Moses. “We pride ourselves on bold vision, technical expertise, and service leadership. Our purpose is simple; we want to provide our partners the most consistent and trusted specialty underwriting experience in Canada. The launch of TruStar represents this commitment.”

The rebranded organization will focus on building digital tools that enhance underwriting precision and portfolio analytics as well as enable a collaborative sales experience for brokers. This approach aims to simplify the delivery of specialty insurance products to the customer, a process that typically requires extensive underwriting and intimate broker servicing. Through continued investment in its product shelf and service capabilities, TruStar is well-positioned for the future of the specialty insurance market.

“Since the beginning, we have always challenged ourselves to innovate. If there’s a better way to do something, we want to discover it,” says Sarah Gibson, COO at TruStar. “Creation is in our DNA and one of the most defining principles of our culture. We are proud of all that this transition represents. We look forward to continuing to optimize the broker experience and are excited to share a number of new capabilities over the coming months.”

ABOUT TRUSTAR

Established in 2018, TruStar Underwriting Inc. is an independently owned specialty Managing General Agent headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The organization offers disciplined underwriting services across its three practice groups and is trusted by leading domestic and global insurance providers. TruStar believes in exceptional and equitable service and is committed to building impactful relationships with its trading partners.

TruStar is a member of the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents and is licensed to conduct business in all provinces and territories.

