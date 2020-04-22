TransRe completes planned Toronto leadership change

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 22, 2020 /insPRESS/Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (TransRe) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Russell is the new Chief Agent for the Canadian Branch, effective April 13, 2020.

Stephanie has over 15 years of experience in the reinsurance and insurance industry. She joined TransRe in 2015 to lead the local actuarial team and held the role of Appointed Actuary for almost 4 years. She is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) and the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS).

Stephanie will continue to foster and develop TransRe’s relationships within Canada’s insurance industry, while providing the best possible service and support. She intends to promote the adoption of new and innovative solutions to help the market in these unprecedented times and make an important contribution to TransRe’s future success.

Stephanie’s appointment follows Cam MacDonald’s retirement after thirty years. TransRe thanks Cam for all he has done and offers him best wishes for the future.