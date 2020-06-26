Trillium Mutual Insurance donates $50,000 to 4-H Ontario Youth Mental Health Program

LISTOWEL, ON, JUNE 26, 2020/insPRESS/- Trillium Mutual Insurance, a leading Mutual Insurer focused on protecting and enhancing farms and rural communities, proudly announces a $50,000 donation through its ROOTS Community Fund to support 4-H Ontario’s: Taking Our Mental Health to Heart program. The program equips youth with the skills and knowledge to adapt to mental health challenges through hands-on learning.

“Trillium Mutual Insurance is a community minded mutual, and we want to invest in our communities in a meaningful way. Mental health challenges affect all of us and our contribution to the 4-H Ontario program to educate youth and equip them with life-long skills to cultivate a healthy mindset is an investment we are proud to make,” said Tracy MacDonald, President & CEO of Trillium Mutual Insurance Company.

“Mental health is often an area that many, including youth, don’t want to discuss. Especially in rural Ontario, it can be difficult to access resources and support that can ease the struggles that some youth are experiencing. The introduction of the Taking Our Mental Health to Heart program and the support from Trillium Mutual allows us to extend our program offering to reach rural youth and help them recognize and overcome mental health challenges,” said Christine Oldfield, Executive Director 4-H Ontario. Christine’s full video testimonial can be found here.

Trillium Mutual Insurance’s donation offers 4-H Ontario the ability to develop and implement a long-term program that will improve the mental health of over 6,000 youth across the province. Through strategies and training that will be included in both local and provincial opportunities, 4-H will ensure that youth have the resilience tools necessary for long-term success. Youth can learn more about registering for 4-H Ontario by visiting www.4-Hontario.ca/join.

Trillium Mutual: ROOTS Community Fund

Trillium Mutual Insurance Company has a long history of community support and has invested more than $1 million through the ROOTS Community Fund since it’s inception in 2014. The ROOTS Fund contributes to the sustainability of rural communities in Ontario and focuses its support in key areas, such as: healthcare, emergency response, mental wellness, recreation, and agriculture sustainability. To learn more about Trillium Mutual and their ROOTS Community Fund, please visit our website at https://trilliummutual.com/roots-community-fund/.

4-H Ontario: Taking Our Mental Health to Heart Program

For over 100 years, 4-H Ontario has focused on building leaders and equipping youth with the leadership and life skills they need to excel personally, in their education and career paths. Youth in 2020 are being faced with a huge disruption in their way of life and 4-H is one constant that can always provide support and learning opportunities. The Taking Our Mental Health to Heart program will engage and empower not only rural youth, but also local communities to open dialogue surrounding the importance of mental health. To learn more about 4-H Ontario and its programs, visit https://www.4-hontario.ca/.

