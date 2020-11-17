Trinity Underwriting Expands team with new Professional & Technology Underwriters

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 17, 2020/insPRESS/ – Canadian MGA, Trinity Underwriting Managers has recently expanded its team of Professional services and Technology underwriters.

“I am very excited to welcome Timothy Cheng and Michael Phillippo to Trinity,” said Michael Mclachlan, President. “They both bring many years of experience and have strengthened the underwriting team immensely.” Cheng joins us from a leading Specialty Insurer, where he was working as a Technology and Cyber Underwriter. Phillippo previously worked at a major Broker in the GTA area as a Professional Liability Specialist.

Cheng and Phillippo bring extensive experience with them and will form a key part of Trinity’s strategy to ramp up its capabilities, in order to offer a wider range of solutions to its brokers.

“There are so many current exciting opportunities in the MGA space right now with the market going through some major changes,” said Cheng. “I feel lucky to be part of a young growing company like Trinity and am looking forward to seeing what they have in store for the next few years.”

About Trinity:

Trinity Underwriting Managers is a Canadian owned Managing General Agent that has been underwriting specialized risks since 2013. Trinity targets niche industries such as technology, engineering, healthcare, life science, and financial lines. To learn more, please visit our website: www.trinityunderwriting.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Samantha Cooper

National Business Development Manager

scooper@trinityunderwriting.ca

(647) 409-7711