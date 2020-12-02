Trisura Group Ltd. Appoints George R. James to Lead U.S. Surety Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA, DEC. 2, 2020/insPRESS/ – Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) (TSX: TSU) is pleased to announce the appointment of George R. James as Chief Underwriting Officer, Surety, for the organization’s new U.S. surety platform. This appointment will be effective January 4, 2021. George will lead Trisura’s entry into the U.S. surety market and head its U.S. surety operations.

George is a seasoned surety leader with 25 years of experience, extensive market knowledge and deep-rooted relationships across the United States. George’s career includes 14 years in executive leadership positions at International Fidelity Insurance Company (“IFIC”), including the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. At IFIC, George was instrumental in the strategic positioning and operations of the company and delivered consistent and profitable underwriting results. In addition, George was a past Chair of the Commercial Surety Advisory Committee of the Surety & Fidelity Association of America. Trisura looks forward to drawing on George’s leadership capabilities as we expand in the U.S. market.

With the launch of Trisura’s U.S. surety operations, agents and brokers will be able to access a North American platform including Trisura’s Canadian operations, currently the third-largest surety provider in Canada. Trisura’s North American platform will leverage the strong underwriting track record and profitability of the Canadian group in addition to the established infrastructure including an innovative online portal and e-bonding platform. Consistent with Trisura’s strategy, the U.S. surety platform will partner with a select agent and broker network and will offer custom solutions and experiences that are always “a step above.”

Chris Sekine, responsible for Trisura’s global surety platform and President and CEO of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, expressed his excitement about the new addition: “I’ve known George for 15 years,” said Chris. “His passion for the surety industry has allowed him to consistently deliver above-market results over his career. George knows the importance of building and strengthening relationships and is committed to providing agents and brokers with an exceptional experience. I’m eager to see our U.S. surety operation launch and grow under George’s leadership.”

About Trisura:

Trisura is a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in U.S., Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.