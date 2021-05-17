Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company Announces Appointment of Richard A. Grant as Senior Vice President, Surety

TORONTO, ON, MAY 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company (“Trisura Guarantee”) announces the appointment of Richard A. Grant as Senior Vice President, Surety. Richard will lead Trisura Guarantee’s Surety Operations and will be based in Toronto.

Richard A. Grant has been with Trisura Guarantee since its inception, when he started as a surety underwriter in 2006. Throughout his tenure at Trisura, Richard has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Regional Vice President, Prairies in our Calgary office. Most recently, Richard held the position of Vice President, US Surety, to help launch Trisura’s Surety platform in the United States. Richard has over 18 years of experience building expertise and developing strong relationships with broker partners to deliver collaborative solutions that achieve measurable results.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Richard since the start up of Trisura Guarantee,” says Chris Sekine, President and CEO of Trisura Guarantee. “He was instrumental in the growth of our business across the prairie provinces and in sharing Trisura’s unique culture to our nascent surety platform in the U.S. I am proud to appoint Rich into this exciting role where he will lead the continued growth and success of Trisura Guarantee’s surety operation.”

Richard is succeeding Matt Baynton in the role of Senior Vice President, Surety. Matt is moving to pursue a new opportunity with one of Trisura Guarantee’s industry partners.

About Trisura Guarantee

Trisura Guarantee is a Canadian specialty lines insurance and surety company. Through a select network of national and regional brokerage firms, Trisura Guarantee provides innovative solutions and expertise in Contract, Developer and Commercial Surety, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Property, Casualty and Warranty products. Trisura Guarantee is rate A- by A.M. Best Company.

Trisura Guarantee is a subsidiary of Trisura Group Ltd., a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura Group has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance Ltd. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”

For more information, please contact:

Tania Washchuk

Director, Marketing and Communications

Tel: 647-544-3339

Tania.washchuk@trisura.com