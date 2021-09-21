TRISURA GUARANTEE INSURANCE COMPANY INTRODUCES UMBRELLA AND EXCESS LIABILITY TO PRODUCT SUITE

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company (“Trisura Guarantee”) is very pleased to announce the launch of the company’s latest offering, Umbrella and Excess Liability. Joining their expanding list of products, the Umbrella and Excess Liability policies are the newest additions to the organization’s Property and Casualty coverages.

What is Umbrella and Excess Liability Coverage?

Umbrella and Excess Liability policies are designed to protect organizations from catastrophic events and potential coverage gaps that could have a financially devastating impact on businesses. These policies provide additional limits of insurance to what is currently available in the primary commercial general liability policy.

What else you need to know:

Benefits of selecting an Umbrella or an Excess Liability policy through Trisura Guarantee include:

Trisura Guarantee does not need to be the primary insurer; unsupported Umbrella and Excess business can be written

Worldwide coverage

Minimum attachment point: $2 million

For more information about the policy and what’s included, please click here.

Why Trisura Guarantee?

Trisura Guarantee recognizes that every situation is unique. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the organization underwrites all risks on an account-by-account basis, taking into consideration all unique needs and risk characteristics.

About Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company:

Trisura Guarantee is a Canadian specialty lines insurance and surety company. Through a select network of national and regional brokerage firms, Trisura Guarantee provides innovative solutions and expertise in Contract, Developer and Commercial Surety, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Property, Casualty and Warranty products. Trisura Guarantee is rate A- by A.M. Best Company.

Trisura Guarantee is a subsidiary of Trisura Group Ltd., a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura Group has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance Ltd. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”

