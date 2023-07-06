Trufla and Goose Digital Drive Digital Transformation for Canadian Brokers through CDAP Partnership

CALGARY, AB, JULY 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla is proud to announce its strategic collaborations with top-tier tech vendors and service providers to empower brokers with innovative solutions and drive digital transformation within the industry.

Among our esteemed partners is Goose Digital, a leading provider of digital marketing and operational technology services for insurance brokers. The collaboration aims to equip brokers with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to accelerate their digital adoption journey and achieve sustainable growth.

Recognizing the increasing importance of digitalization in the insurance sector, Trufla has undertaken extensive research and handpicked a select group of technology vendors and service providers known for their expertise and cutting-edge solutions.

Goose Digital, renowned for its deep-rooted industry knowledge and commitment to driving digital innovation, joins forces with Trufla to provide comprehensive support and services to brokers. With a focus on digital marketing acquisition, operational technology, and data-driven strategies, Goose Digital enables insurance providers to enhance customer engagement, retention, and loyalty.

“Trufla’s partnership with Goose Digital is a testament to our shared vision of empowering brokers and fostering digital transformation within the insurance industry,” said Steve Warme, Director of Digital Transformation at Trufla. By collaborating with industry-leading service providers like Goose Digital, we are leveraging their expertise and technology to drive growth, efficiency, and customer-centricity for brokers.

Through this strategic partnership, brokers gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored to their specific needs. The combined expertise of Trufla and Goose Digital enables brokers to navigate the complex landscape of digital transformation, streamline operations, optimize customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Goose Digital’s core belief is to maximize technology and marketing investments, and strategic adoption is the key to making that happen. Through organically seeing each other at the same tables, we could see the passion and commitment Trufla offers to the broker channel by building tech that tackles real pain-points and everyday broker use cases; it fit well with our own productized service offering and our mission to help brokers compete and succeed online,” said Jennifer Pugsley, VP Customer Success at Goose Digital.

Since their initial announcement in April, Trufla has assembled a team of respected professionals, including Susan Gilbert, Steve Warme, and Joe Sirianni, who bring extensive expertise in digital transformation and core insurance knowledge. This collective team of advisors is dedicated to maximizing the success of the CDAP program and delivering outstanding outcomes for brokers.

Trufla and its partners are committed to ongoing collaboration, continuous innovation, and delivering exceptional results for brokers. By fostering a strong ecosystem of technology and service providers, Trufla aims to accelerate the digital transformation efforts of brokers across the industry.

About Trufla

Originating in the insurance sector, Trufla has expertly integrated real-world insurance knowledge with advanced AI technologies to design tools that revolutionize the distribution process. With a global client base exceeding 200, Trufla is committed to leveraging AI to empower distributors to thrive and expand in an increasingly digital world. Trufla’s innovative product suite includes an AI-driven customer self-service platform, comprehensive sales, customer management solutions, digital marketing strategies, and AI-fueled data insights. Boasting a diverse team of over 100 specialists in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla has rapidly emerged as a premier AI-centric insurtech provider in Canada, earning the title of 2022’s Best InsurTech Provider by Insurance Business Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.trufla.com.

About Goose Digital: Service Provider

Drawing from deep-seated insurance roots, Goose Digital brings modern digital marketing and operational technology services to the insurance industry, helping providers accelerate digital transformation. Goose Digital holds certifications across leading marketing automation technology and CRM, including Salesforce Pardot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Hubspot, Act-On, and online growth channels.

Goose Digital is the #1 most experienced digital marketing agency for Insurance providers. Serving customers globally in all sectors, they have over 250 customers and delivered 700 projects, with close to 50% of those being insurance and financial industry specific. They combine in-house insurance expertise and modern digital marketing acquisition services with advanced technologies and actionable data to accelerate new business, retention, and loyalty. For more information, please visit www.goosedigital.com.