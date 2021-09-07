Trufla Announces Amplify: Free BrokerTech Virtual Conference, September 14th

CALGARY, AB, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trufla Technology is proud to announce their third Amplify BrokerTech Virtual Conference will be held on Tuesday, September 14th. The free virtual event features the top minds in the industry who will take a deep dive into the most pressing issues brokers face today, including staff shortages, digital technology and transformation, using data to grow and retain customers and more.

A continuation of last January’s wildly successful two-day virtual conference, Amplify Mini, held over one day, is a mix of speakers and panelists whose aim is to elevate the broker channel.

The CEO CBN Panel is back by popular demand, with over 500 attendees at our last Amplify CEO panel. Panelists include Bruce Rabik, COO, Rogers Insurance, Brooke Hunter, President, Hunter International Insurance, Vincent Gaudreau, Vice President, Gaudreau Assurance and John Pino, Vice President East Operations and Industry Relations MacLeod Lorway Insurance. The panelists will discuss the most common broker obstacles and opportunities leading into a post-COVID environment.

“We held our first Amplify Sessions back in June 2020 to answer the influx of questions and unknowns that were flooding the industry during the height of the pandemic. It has grown to be the largest insurtech virtual conference in Canada,” said Sherif Gemayel, President and CEO of Trufla Technology. “Amplify is and will always be a platform where we can bring the most relevant and timely speakers to give brokers everywhere crucial insights into the industry today and in the future in order to help them overcome obstacles and fulfill their business objectives.”

Speakers include IVANS CEO, Reid Holzworth, Brokerlink’s VP of digital strategy and customer relations, Alena Kharkavets, and Joel Baker, President of MSA Research.

To learn more about Amplify, visit www.trufla.com/amplify

The title sponsor for Amplify is The Canadian Broker Network; other key sponsors include Economical, Wawanesa, SGI, Travelers, Crawford Adjusters, and the IBAA.

Register for Amplify here: bit.ly/AmplifyBrokers

For more information, please contact:

Tanya Hage Coburn, Trufla

Director, Marketing and Communications

(403) 680-3806

Tanya.c@trufla.com

About Trufla Technology

Born out of insurance, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the distribution channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers distributors to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/