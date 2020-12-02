Trufla Announces Free BrokerTech Digital Conference January 2021

CALGARY, AB, DEC. 2, 2020/insPRESS/ – Trufla is excited to announce their second Amplify Sessions taking place January 19-20, featuring industry thought leaders presenting on a myriad of topics such as branding and marketing, insurtech trends, sales and retention, and more.

Speakers include Manjit Minhas, Dragons’ Den, Ryan Holtz, from the Ryan Holtz Show, Matthew Grant, Instech London Podcast, and many more guests.

“In March, we were all thrown an unprecedented curve ball that accelerate the need for brokers across the country to evaluate their digital presence from the inside out. Our first Amplify Sessions was focused on helping brokers achieve remote operations and explore digital sales channels. We are going far above and beyond that for our digital conference in January,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology.

Trufla’s June inaugural Amplify Sessions brought over 300 registrants and are projected to double that number for January’s two-day free digital conference.

“Our aim is and has always been to amplify brokers everywhere. We are the only insurtech conference that exclusively focuses on the distribution channel, and we’re bringing them the knowledge and the tools to not just manage during these challenging times, but to thrive.” Adds Gemayel.

Trufla is also proud to announce The CBN as the title sponsor for Amplify 2021. Other sponsors include Economical, Wawanesa, SGI, Travelers, Crawford Adjusters, and the IBAA.

Trufla urges brokers to register early as spots are limited. To register, visit: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/amplify-brokers-2021/series_summit

For more information including on how to become an Amplify sponsor, please contact:

Tanya Hage Coburn, Trufla

(403) 680-3806

Communications Manager

Tanya.c@trufla.com

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/