Trufla Announces In-Person Insurtech Conference for Brokers

CALGARY, AB, FEBRUARY 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla is thrilled to announce its Amplify Broker TechFest conference in Calgary, Alberta — the only Insurtech conference in Canada. Trufla will host the two-day, in-person event at the Studio Bell National Music Centre, September 25-26, 2023.

The conference is designed specifically for brokers. It will be an invaluable opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the Insurtech space and to help brokers serve their clients better while increasing their revenue.

“With all the noise out there about technology, and as a formal brokerage owner, I know how confusing it can be to know exactly what’s available to help brokerages.” Said Sherif Gemayel, CEO, Trufla. “Amplify was designed to bring the best-in-class vendors together to showcase what brokerages can use today to help them power their brokerage into the future”

The theme of the Broker TechFest conference is to celebrate and showcase the latest and most innovative technology created for brokers. Amplify will feature keynote speakers from leading experts in the field, including Jeff Adamson, Co-Founder of Neo Financial and former co-founder of SkipTheDishes and Brett Colvin, co-founder and CEO of Goodlawyer Inc.

Panel discussions will highlight talks on digital transformation, customer experience, HR, sales and marketing, and emerging technologies. Attendees will also have the chance to network with brokers and other industry professionals and discover new products and services from leading Insurtech companies.

“We’re excited to be able to make Amplify a live event, the only one of its kind in Canada, and provide brokers with insights into how they can leverage technology for immediate and long-term success,” said Gemayel. “This event is a great opportunity for industry leaders across Canada to come together, share best practices, and discover new ways to leverage up-and-coming technologies at their brokerage.”

Amplify Broker Tech-Fest is an intimate gathering of broker leaders across the country. In-person tickets are limited, but there will be a virtual component that can be streamed live or on demand.

Tickets go on sale on March 30. For more information, please visit www.trufla.com/amplify.

