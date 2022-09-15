Trufla becomes approved ICBC data vendor providing an all-inclusive self-service app and portal

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – For the first time in British Columbia, insurance customers will soon have access to all their policies in one central app and portal with the partnership between Trufla and ICBC.

As an official data provider for ICBC, Trufla will synthesize ICBC data with broker data to provide a hybrid self-service app that aims to reduce the transient nature of insurance servicing in the province. The app will be designed two-fold: 1. to provide self-service functionality that already exists on Trufla’s widely adapted truMobile app and portal in Canada, and 2. To allow brokers the ability to manage their customers online, 24-7.

“At Trufla, we empower brokers by giving them the tools they need to best service their clients. We believe that integrating with ICBC will reduce the transient nature of ICBC clients which will have an impact on customer loyalty.” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla.

The app and portal will include broker-branded pages and easy two-way communications functionality to allow for full visibility and servicing for insurance customers.

Broker benefits include:

-Reduced cancellations due to virtual self-servicing

-Increase in sales and retention with bundled home and auto

-Automated email marketing including new business and renewal emails

-BMS integration and commercial self-service

“IBABC member Brokers are the backbone of the P&C industry in BC. With IBABC’s continued collaboration with Trufla, we remain focused on seeing modern, effective digital tools, available to our member brokers, that enhance their client experience. We applaud Trufla’s initiative and product development. This is a big addition to the Autoplan broker environment and will enhance how brokers serve their Autoplan clients in BC.” says Chuck Byrne, COO IBABC.

To stay updated on the upcoming release of the ICBC/truMobile integration visit: https://bit.ly/ICBCdata

For more information contact:

Tanya Hage Coburn, Director of Marketing and Communications

Trufla

Tanya.c@trufla.com

About Trufla Technology

Born out of insurance, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the distribution channel. With over 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers distributors to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include data-driven customer self-service platform, sales and customer management, web and digital marketing, and AI powered data insights. With over 100 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/