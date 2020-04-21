Trufla Launches Real-Time Wawanesa Billing Integration on App and Portal

CALGARY, AB, APRIL 21, 2020 /insPRESS/ — Together with the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, we are pleased to announce the first ever billing API integration using our truMobile platform. We are now able to provide our broker partners and customers with real-time access to billing information and inquiries through the app and portal.

“This could not have come at a better time,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology. “Now more than ever, we need to provide consumers with digital accessibility and transparency. This is a huge step forward for the distribution channel and another step towards moving towards a paperless environment.”

“In order to provide excellent service to our customers, the current climate has necessitated a massive shift,” says Graham Haigh, VP Broker Distribution, Wawanesa Insurance. “We are happy to be able to provide our broker partners with this reliable, real-time connectivity, one that enables a better service experience for our customers.”

Trufla is committed to helping brokerages across the country get the tools they need to streamline their operations and provide frictionless service.

“Our brokerage has over 70% Wawanesa customers, and this payment integration will help us reduce call volumes while also allowing us to give our customers exceptional service,” advised Julia Marshall, VP GoldKey Insurance and truMobile client, adding: “The real-time billing capabilities and payments feature is critical for us during these unprecedented times.”

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada.

