Trufla releases game-changing new features on truMobile app and portal

CALGARY, AB, JULY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – Trufla Technology releases new features on their truMobile app and portal that is unparalleled for user adoption, usability and customer communications.

New features include the ability to add a brokerage’s entire customer base on the app and portal in one bulk upload. “This is game-changing for brokerages. In under five minutes, a brokerage can have their entire customer base as users on the app. Each customer will receive a login email, and that’s all there is to it. We’ve already seen user adoptability increase significantly through bulk uploads,”says Sherif Gemayel, CEO, Trufla Technology.

Since COVID–19 has changed the way many brokerages operate across the nation, the app and portal enables brokers to quickly and easily disseminate communications without the fuss of pulling contact lists and creating and scheduling emails. “With your entire customer base on your app, you can send out crucial push notifications in minutes. It’s really a communications department’s dream come true, as we know firsthand that pulling lists from the BMS can take days in some cases” says Jordan Abrams, account executive and digital specialist at Trufla Technology.

“As major insurance companies move to paperless solutions, it’s more important than ever for brokerages to amplify their voices through their own custom branded app and portal,” says Gemayel, stating that “the broker should always be at the forefront of every customer communications.”

New feature releases also include the ability to uploads e-documents to policies in real-time, including pink cards and binders, and in-app support ticketing.

“We’re working diligently to release new features that will elevate the broker channel by providing outstanding customer service through digital interactions that’s now becoming our new reality. The bulk user uploads, adding edocs, easy customer service ticketing, and the realtime Wawanesa billing integration is only one piece of a larger model we’re continuing to build,” says Gemayel.

You can learn more about truMobile’s new releases by joining Trufla on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. EST. For their live Features Demo, click the link to register: https://hopin.to/events/trumobile-app-and-portal-game-changing-new-releases

For more information, please contact:

Tanya Hage Coburn, Trufla (403) 680-3806 Communications Manager Tanya.c@trufla.com

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize

ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/