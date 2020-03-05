Trufla Technology Acquires ClientDesk

Calgary, AB, March 5, 2020/InsPress/ – Trufla Technology is pleased to announce the acquisition of ClientDesk, effectively securing their position as one of the leading insurance broker technology providers in Canada. The acquisition will enable Trufla to adopt features such as BMS integration and user experience models to provide additional benefits to truMobile customers in Canada and abroad.

“We are excited to bring ClientDesk and their digital expertise and tools into the Trufla ecosystem in order to enhance our offerings to brokers,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology. “This will enable us to continue to provide brokers with the latest cutting-edge technology to maximize their ROI and grow their business,” Gemayel added.

“Our client base has been eager to add functionality and capabilities to the ClientDesk platform,” said Mike Senechal, CEO of ClientDesk. “Trufla’s acquisition will immediately accelerate the introduction of exciting new directions and features for our brokers, with many more to come,” Senechal noted.

Trufla Technology has also recently expanded into the UK market, working with some of the largest global brokerages to build new digital tools for the distribution channel. The ClientDesk acquisition brings the number of clients using Trufla Technology to close to 200, with approximately 2 million insurance customers actively using Trufla products.

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada.

For more information contact:

Tanya Coburn

Communications Manager

Trufla Technology

tanya.c@trufla.com

403-590-2008

Sherif Gemayel

President

Trufla Technology

sherif.g@trufla.com

403-516-2717