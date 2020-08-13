Trufla Technology Announces truScore Pro – Giving brokerages even more insight into their digital performance.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, AUGUST 13, 2020/insPRESS – Trufla Technology is excited to announce the official launch of truScore Pro, one of the most comprehensive reports for digital reach including analysis of marketing and sales aptitude. Measuring over 26 data points from SEO strength, to website optimization and social performance, truScore leaves no digital stone unturned.

“We really wanted to develop a product that gives brokerages not just a partial picture of how their performing digitally, but a holistic view of how well their operations are set up to respond to and manage the entire buying cycle,” says Dave Duncan, Vice President Digital Strategy and Operations. “We have worked with hundreds of brokerages across Canada, and we realized that we cannot address just one part of the puzzle, it needs to be a 360 approach from awareness, to lead generation, to binding business. We noticed a lot of brokerages are great at getting prospects but are not converting this into results because their operations and sales strategy aren’t optimized to respond quickly and bind the business. truScore Pro is designed to help close this gap,” continues Duncan.

Trufla has developed truScore Pro to identify key performance areas that have proven to increase sales. truScore Pro is a subscription-based offering that will provide quarterly reports on both digital reach and marketing and sales aptitude, allowing brokerages to measure changes in performance and respond to opportunities for improvement. Using the data in these reports, Trufla’s digital specialists will work with each brokerage to identify a list of digital priorities with immediate actionable tactics.

For a limited time, Trufla is offering free truScore Lite reports including a 30-minute consultation with a digital specialist to help interpret the data.

Trufla’s digital specialists are hosting a free marketing webinar with their top five tips for brokerages wanting to increase their digital footprint.

