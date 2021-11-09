Trufla Technology is excited to announce their boldest move yet – now offering their truMobile platform for free to all brokers

CALGARY, AB, NOVEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – “truMobile is one of our most powerful tools that enables brokers digital interactions with their

customers,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO, Trufla Technology. “We believe that brokerages serve as the most valuable method of distributing and servicing insurance offerings in the industry. We’re committed to this channel by ensuring brokerages have the most powerful tools available to them,” Gemayel added.

truMobile’s new integrated 360° communications platform allows for automated and customized messaging, including emails, push notifications and SMS. As a result, brokers can interact with their clients whenever and wherever they want on any device.

truMobile’s technology is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides Trufla with the ability to innovate fast and scale quickly. “With AWS’s reliability and security, we provide brokers a secure environment to protect their most valuable assets; their data” Gemayel added.

Wawanesa Insurance supports Trufla’s initiative to help digitize brokers and provide more digital capabilities to their clients.

“Trufla is enabling brokers with a powerful tool to bring greater operational efficiencies to grow their brokerage in a time when there is a war on talent and brokers are struggling to find staff to work and communicate with their clients effectively,” said Graham Haigh, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President, CMO.

truMobile will also have a full 2-way integration with Powerbroker, providing an even more seamless experience with all data and activities syncing between both systems. Other BMS integrations are in the works.

Now available with truMobile, Trufla is excited to unveil Broker X-Ray. Using some of the most advanced AI in the industry, Broker X-Ray provides brokers with a segmented report about clients at risk of being lost on renewal and the lowest pricing clients can find in the market. Other X-Ray products planned for launch in early 2022 include Coverage X-Ray, which will help brokers identify potential E&O exposures in their book of business.

Trufla also offers truMobile Premium, which includes Broker X-Ray and additional customizable features for brokers.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Mulhern, Trufla Technology

Interim, Director of Marketing

(403) 803-3842

tom.m@trufla.com



About Trufla Technology

Born out of insurance, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the distribution channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla aims to be the technology that powers distributors to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products includes a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and trued, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 90 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.trufla.com