Trufla to host free digital summit exploring COVID-19 broker strategies

CALGARY, AB, MAY 26, 2020/insPRESS/— Trufla is excited to announce the launch of their new Digital Summit series called the Amplify Sessions on June 4-5, geared to help brokerages across the country with their digital presence from marketing to operations.

“COVID-19 has forced us to change how we do business, has challenged us to think outside of the box, and has accelerated the shift from traditional to digital for many brokerages,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology. “But what happens next? When the dust settles, how do we pick up the pieces to build an even brighter future? Trufla’s Amplify Sessions seeks to answer some of these unknowns by bringing together some of the top minds and talent in the industry, to try to solve some of the biggest issues we have in front us.” Gemayel will be giving a presentation on how to drive and manage leads to secure a successful future.

The inaugural digital summit has an impressive line-up of speakers including Jeff Roy, President and CEO of Excalibur Insurance. Roy will be presenting on Humanizing the Digital Experience: Exploring how digital technology and innovation is not a free pass to growth. In this session, Roy will encourage brokerages to “stop thinking about digital technology, and start creating emotional relevance,” to capture the digital space.

A leader in digital technology, Jeff McCann, CEO of Apollo Exchange, will be presenting on Emerging Segments in the New Normal. “COVID permanently disrupted the insurance industry back in March when everyone started working from home,” McCann stated. McCann looks forward to the sessions adding, “Now that all insurance businesses have some form of digital, the Amplify conference is a great opportunity to evaluate the innovation roadmap for our industry.”

Trufla’s Amplify Sessions will examine the opportunities for marketing and brand building. Ryan Townend, CEO and Owner of William Joseph Communications, will be discussing COVID and post-COVID marketing strategies from branding to social media.

The Sessions will close with a panel discussion on forecasting the future for brokerages post-COVID. Here, McCann, Roy and Gemayel will engage in a thought-provoking roundtable discussion on what comes next for brokerages across the country.

To register for the free Digital Summit, or to find out more information, please click here.

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla aims to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products includes a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. To learn more about Trufla, visit www.trufla.com.

