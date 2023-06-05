Trufla Welcomes Joe Sirianni as CDAP Advisor, Strengthening Expertise in Brokerage Digitization

CALGARY, AB, JUNE 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla, a leading provider of digital solutions for the insurance brokerage industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Sirianni as a CDAP (Canada Digital Adoption Program) advisor. With nearly 25+ years of experience as a senior leader and executive within the financial services and insurance brokerage industry, Joe Sirianni brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as a consultant and advisor at Trufla.

As Chief Operating Officer at Western Financial Group, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, Joe Sirianni spearheaded the organization’s transformation into a fully connected omni-channel insurance distribution company. He successfully organized and integrated various businesses, brokerages, and support groups, creating a cohesive ecosystem that spanned all lines of business across all Canadian provinces. Central to this transformation was the introduction and implementation of connected technology, enabling team members to serve clients better, expand sales and service options, and achieve higher levels of client satisfaction.

Joe Sirianni’s ability to guide and coach teams through industry shifts and embrace change has garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout his career. His passion for helping businesses and leaders succeed is evident through his past participation on multiple private boards and his involvement with the Western Communities Foundation.

“We are thrilled to have Joe Sirianni join our team as a CDAP advisor,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO at Trufla. “His extensive experience and strategic vision in the insurance brokerage industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive digital transformation for our clients. Joe’s appointment underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive digital adoption strategies to help brokers thrive in the digital age.”

Trufla recently relaunched its truConsult services, coinciding with its official registration as a Canada Digital Adoption Advisor. Trufla has appointed Steve Warme as the Director of Digital Innovation as part of this strategic move. With a strong passion for driving growth in the digital realm and a proven track record in developing and implementing successful digital strategies across various industries, Warme’s appointment further strengthens Trufla’s ability to provide comprehensive consulting services to its clients. This relaunch and appointment highlight Trufla’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and helping brokers thrive in the digital age.

As CDAP advisors, Joe Sirianni and Steve Warme join Trufla’s esteemed roster of advisors, which includes Sherif Gemayel. Together, they will enhance Trufla’s ability to provide innovative digital solutions to brokers, empowering them to streamline operations, drive growth, and embrace digital technologies.

About CDAP

The Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) is a groundbreaking initiative managed by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada. It offers businesses including insurance brokers, MGAs, and insurance-related operations an incredible opportunity to leverage government funding to accelerate their digital transformation. Through CDAP, businesses can access over $100,000 in funding, enabling them to enhance client engagement, streamline operations, and boost sales and retention. With expert guidance, comprehensive digital assessments, tailored strategies, and ongoing mentorship, CDAP empowers insurance professionals to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. By joining CDAP, businesses can stay ahead of the competition, meet evolving client expectations, and drive sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving digital era. For more information about the CDAP program visit www.trufla.com/cdap

For inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Coburn

VP Marketing and Communications

Trufla

Tanya.c@trufla.com