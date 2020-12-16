Trufla’s Amplify Awards Recognizes the Best in Broker Innovation

CALGARY, AB, DEC. 16, 2020/insPRESS/– Trufla Technology is excited to announce that it has launched its inaugural Amplify BrokerTech awards. The annual awards celebrate the advancements made in the distribution channel and to seek out and launch new technology and digital innovation in the brokerTech space.

Award categories include The Canadian Broker Network (CBN) Excellence in Innovation Leadership Award, The Wawanesa Innovator of the Year Award, and The Economical Award for Top Technology Provider.

“The broker channel is evolving, and it’s time to recognize the great strides that many companies, leaders and distributors have made over the past year to re-invent themselves digitally,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology.

“Transforming your operations, website or customer service support centre onto a digital platform is no easy task. It takes time, much work, and a culture that is open to change. It takes a leader who believes in the power of the distribution channel and who understands what is needed to stay relevant in an ever-changing digital world. Which is why we are proud to sponsor The CBN Excellence in Innovation Leadership Award,” says Lorie Phair, President, Canadian Broker Network.

The award application is currently open. Please apply at https://www.trufla.com/amplify/amplify-awards/.

Register for the Amplify: BrokerTech Digital Conference for Free at https://www.trufla.com/amplify/

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla aims to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products includes a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI (Return on Investment), and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. To learn more about Trufla, visit www.trufla.com.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Coburn

Communications Manager

Trufla Technology

tanya.c@trufla.com

403-590-2008

Sherif Gemayel

President

Trufla Technology

sherif.g@trufla.com

403-516-2717

###