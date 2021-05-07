TruShield Insurance campaign reminds Canadian small businesses to get the insurance they need

TORONTO, ON, MAY 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Business insurance can be the last thing that small business owners want to think about. Historically, it has been a long and tedious process that is neither valuable nor enjoyable. As a result, some busy business owners have put it off and focused on other aspects of their business instead.

That can be dangerous because they need it.

TruShield Insurance and leading Canadian market research firm Leger recently surveyed small and medium-sized businesses on their perception of business risk and current insurance solutions. Only 57% said they had commercial general liability insurance, and only 8% had cyber risk insurance – despite the heightened risk landscape we’ve seen in the last year with the pandemic.

“We wanted to build a simple and accessible way for business owners to get the insurance they need and get back to running and building their business,” says Ilda Dinis, SVP, Customer Experience and Innovation. “Whether it’s with us or someone else, we’re committed to educating small business owners on the risks of running their businesses and encouraging them to get the right protection.”

As Canada’s first digital direct-to-consumer small business insurance provider, business owners can quickly get an insurance quote and buy online with TruShield in four easy steps and in under five minutes. The campaign, created by Toronto agency Church+State, launches today with a series of online spots and display ads that poke fun at business owners’ typical reaction to business insurance.

“Most small businesses have a reaction to a mere mention of business insurance,” says Church+State’s chief creative officer, Ron Tite. “We had fun exploring that. The spots add some personality to a category that’s not known for it. We just wanted the spots to live up to the great product and process that TruShield has developed.”

TruShield knows that not all small businesses can actually get back to business because of lockdowns and limitations surrounding pandemic protocols.

“We’re seeing that Canadian small businesses are either busier than ever or they’re struggling to survive,” says Craig Hopkinson, VP, TruShield Insurance. “We need to help those who are busy with fast and efficient insurance, but we also wanted to help those businesses who need it with meaningful support at this critical time.”

TruShield and its parent company, Northbridge Financial Corporation, have distributed $3 million in relief grants to assist those who have been directly impacted by the pandemic. The grant program provides support for small business to help cover COVID-19 related expenses incurred since the start of the pandemic.

The new campaign will run beginning this month.

About Church+State

With expertise in content, advertising, and all the fuzzy space in between, Church+State works with leading clients like AB World Foods, Centennial College, DoorDash, MediaSmarts, Scouts Canada, SickKids Foundation, TruShield Insurance, Walmart Canada, and others. Visit us online at ChurchState.com to learn more

About TruShield Insurance

TruShield Insurance is a proud supporter of Canada’s small business community. We are 100% Canadian and owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. We focus on serving Canadian small business owners, entrepreneurs and startups. We provide affordable, flexible, and tailored insurance solutions for small businesses. Visit us online at trushieldinsurance.ca to learn more

